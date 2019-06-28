UrduPoint.com
Meeting Of JCPOA Commission In Vienna Neither Breakthrough Nor Failure - Russian Envoy

Fri 28th June 2019 | 07:21 PM

Meeting of JCPOA Commission in Vienna Neither Breakthrough Nor Failure - Russian Envoy

The meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program was neither a breakthrough nor a failure, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program was neither a breakthrough nor a failure, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said Friday.

"The meeting of #Joint -#Commission on #JCPOA held in Vienna today can be described as rather satisfactory. Not a breakthrough, but definitely not a failure. All participants are fully committed to JCPOA despite all the difficulties," Ulyanov wrote on Twitter.

