Meeting Of JCPOA Commission In Vienna Neither Breakthrough Nor Failure - Russian Envoy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 07:21 PM
The meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program was neither a breakthrough nor a failure, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said Friday
"The meeting of #Joint -#Commission on #JCPOA held in Vienna today can be described as rather satisfactory. Not a breakthrough, but definitely not a failure. All participants are fully committed to JCPOA despite all the difficulties," Ulyanov wrote on Twitter.