Meeting Of JCPOA Commission In Vienna To Be Held At Level Of Political Directors - Berlin

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 06:14 PM

Meeting of JCPOA Commission in Vienna to Be Held at Level of Political Directors - Berlin

The German Foreign Ministry said that a meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or the Iran nuclear deal, would be held in Vienna on June 28 at the level of political directors, even in spite of another escalation in the Middle East, the ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Adebahr, said on Thursday

EU diplomatic service said earlier in the day that the joint meeting on the JCPOA commission scheduled for June 28 in Vienna would be aimed at resolving problems caused by US sanctions and reviewing statements by Iran regarding the fulfillment of its nuclear commitments.

"As for the meeting in Vienna next week, we believe that it will be held. Currently, this meeting is planned at the level of political directors," Adebahr said at a briefing.

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Thursday that it had downed a US Northrop Grumman RQ-4 Global Hawk surveillance drone in the coastal Hormozgan Province, claiming it had violated the country's airspace.

The US Central Command has, in turn, said that an Iranian missile shot down a Navy drone operating in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz.

Reacting to these developments, US President Donald Trump initially said Iran made "a very big mistake" but later told reporters that he doubted the drone was shot down intentionally. Some US lawmakers, however, have called for taking action against Iran over the incident. The New York Times newspaper reported on Thursday, citing senior US administration officials, that Trump had authorized strikes on a number of targets in Iran but then called off his decision.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the situation in the Persian Gulf tense and extremely worrying. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said that the danger of a conflict between the United States and Iran has not disappeared and that Moscow urges Washington to weigh the consequences and avoid ill-advised decisions.

