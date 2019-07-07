Meeting of JCPOA Countries' Foreign Ministers Being Prepared - Tehran

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) A meeting of foreign ministers of member states of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is being prepared and may be held this month, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday.

"We are preparing a meeting of foreign ministers of Iran an a group of 4+1, we are going, perhaps, to hold this meeting in July," Araghchi said at a press conference.