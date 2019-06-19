UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Of Joint Commission Of JCPOA Not Finally Agreed Yet - Ryabkov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 11:19 PM

Meeting of Joint Commission of JCPOA Not Finally Agreed Yet - Ryabkov

The date of the meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program has not been agreed yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The date of the meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program has not been agreed yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters Wednesday.

"We have not agreed it yet, this [June 28 in Vienna] is one of the options. The date has not yet been finally agreed, it is possible. But there is no final decision," he said.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that the commission's meeting with the participation of deputy foreign ministers would take place in Vienna on June 28.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Vienna June

Recent Stories

Venezuela 'Deeply Honored' to Meet Russian Securit ..

3 seconds ago

Federal Reserve Maintains US Interest Rate at 2.25 ..

7 seconds ago

Syria Asked China for Help in Fight Against Islami ..

8 seconds ago

Human Rights Group Urges US Congress to Take Actio ..

11 seconds ago

US Imposes N. Korea-Related Sanctions on Russian N ..

4 minutes ago

Sudanese Transitional Military Council Calls on Op ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.