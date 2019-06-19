Meeting of Joint Commission of JCPOA Not Finally Agreed Yet - Ryabkov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The date of the meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program has not been agreed yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters Wednesday.

"We have not agreed it yet, this [June 28 in Vienna] is one of the options. The date has not yet been finally agreed, it is possible. But there is no final decision," he said.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that the commission's meeting with the participation of deputy foreign ministers would take place in Vienna on June 28.