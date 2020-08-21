Meeting of Joint Commission Overseeing JCPOA to Be Held on September 1 in Vienna - EU

The next meeting of the joint commission overseeing the implementation of the Iran nuclear deal will take place on September 1 in Vienna, the European External Action Service said in a statement on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The next meeting of the joint commission overseeing the implementation of the Iran nuclear deal will take place on September 1 in Vienna, the European External Action Service said in a statement on Friday.

"A meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will take place in Vienna on 1 September. The Joint Commission will be chaired on behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell by EEAS Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid and will be attended by representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and Iran," the statement says.