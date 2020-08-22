UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Of Leaders Of Serbia, Kosovo To Take Place In US On September 3-4 - Vucic

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 05:30 PM

Meeting of Leaders of Serbia, Kosovo to Take Place in US on September 3-4 - Vucic

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) A meeting between leaders of Serbia and the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo is scheduled to take place in Washington on September 3-4, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Saturday.

US Special Envoy Richard Grenell has previously said that the US-mediated meeting between Vucic and Kosovo's Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti would take place on September 2.

"The meeting at the White House will take place on September 3-4, and US President Donald Trump may be present [during the talks]," Vucic said, as broadcast by tv Prva.

The Serbian leader has said that Belgrade was not considering the possibility of recognizing Kosovo's independence amid the planned meeting.

Kosovo unilaterally declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, although the territory continues to remain disputed. Pristina has since been waging a campaign to gain recognition by as many other states as possible and membership in international organizations. Meanwhile, Serbia considers Kosovo as part of its territory and has launched its own campaign of convincing those states that have recognized Kosovo as an independent state to revoke their recognition.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Washington White House Trump Pristina Belgrade Independence Serbia May September TV From

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah among 17 players squad for England T20 ..

5 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts 70,079 additional COVID-1 ..

6 minutes ago

IHC delivers third shipment of medical aid to Leba ..

36 minutes ago

Javed Miandad applogizes to PM Imran Khan, cricket ..

48 minutes ago

Al-Azizia reference: IHC admits for hearing an app ..

1 hour ago

LCCI Acting President Ali Hussam Asghar asks rich ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.