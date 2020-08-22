Meeting of Leaders of Serbia, Kosovo to Take Place in US on September 3-4 - Vucic

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) A meeting between leaders of Serbia and the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo is scheduled to take place in Washington on September 3-4, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Saturday.

US Special Envoy Richard Grenell has previously said that the US-mediated meeting between Vucic and Kosovo's Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti would take place on September 2.

"The meeting at the White House will take place on September 3-4, and US President Donald Trump may be present [during the talks]," Vucic said, as broadcast by tv Prva.

The Serbian leader has said that Belgrade was not considering the possibility of recognizing Kosovo's independence amid the planned meeting.

Kosovo unilaterally declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, although the territory continues to remain disputed. Pristina has since been waging a campaign to gain recognition by as many other states as possible and membership in international organizations. Meanwhile, Serbia considers Kosovo as part of its territory and has launched its own campaign of convincing those states that have recognized Kosovo as an independent state to revoke their recognition.