Meeting Of NATO Defense Ministers On Syria's North To Begin In Brussels

Umer Jamshaid 7 seconds ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 10:10 AM

Meeting of NATO Defense Ministers on Syria's North to Begin in Brussels

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The two-day meeting of NATO defense ministers to discuss the situation in northeastern Syria amid Turkey's now-suspended offensive will start on Thursday in Brussels.

The meeting will be held at the NATO headquarters in Brussels and chaired by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The defense ministers are also expected to confirm their commitment to the Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan and discuss a NATO training mission in Iraq.

