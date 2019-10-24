BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The two-day meeting of NATO defense ministers to discuss the situation in northeastern Syria amid Turkey's now-suspended offensive will start on Thursday in Brussels.

The meeting will be held at the NATO headquarters in Brussels and chaired by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The defense ministers are also expected to confirm their commitment to the Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan and discuss a NATO training mission in Iraq.