Meeting Of Normandy Four Political Advisers Postponed To January 27 - Kiev

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 07:11 PM

Meeting of Normandy Four Political Advisers Postponed to January 27 - Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The meeting of political advisers to the Normandy Four leaders, which was supposed to take place on Friday, was postponed, tentatively, to January 27, Daria Zarivna, a spokeswoman for Ukrainian presidential office, said.

On Thursday, a source in the Kremlin told Sputnik that the meeting of political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four countries on Ukraine would be held online on January 22. Later, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the meeting had been postponed for several days by mutual agreement of the parties.

"The meeting has been postponed, tentatively, to January 27," Zarivna said, as quoted by the UNIAN agency.

