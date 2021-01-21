Meeting of Normandy Four Political Aides to Be Held Online on January 22 - Kremlin Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The meeting of political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four countries on Ukraine will be held online on January 22, a source in the Kremlin told Sputnik.

"The meeting will be held in the video conference format on January 22," a source in the presidential administration said.

Personal talks between political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy format countries (Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France) were held on Tuesday in Berlin. They lasted over six hours. From the Russian side, they were attended by Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak. The parties discussed the implementation of the results of the 2019 Paris summit in terms of a political settlement of the conflict.