UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Of Normandy Four Political Aides To Be Held Online On January 22 - Kremlin Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 11:20 PM

Meeting of Normandy Four Political Aides to Be Held Online on January 22 - Kremlin Source

The meeting of political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four countries on Ukraine will be held online on January 22, a source in the Kremlin told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The meeting of political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four countries on Ukraine will be held online on January 22, a source in the Kremlin told Sputnik.

"The meeting will be held in the video conference format on January 22," a source in the presidential administration said.

Personal talks between political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy format countries (Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France) were held on Tuesday in Berlin. They lasted over six hours. From the Russian side, they were attended by Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak. The parties discussed the implementation of the results of the 2019 Paris summit in terms of a political settlement of the conflict.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France Germany Paris Berlin January 2019 From

Recent Stories

Poirier vs Mcgregor 2 to be Aired on &#039;UFC Ara ..

23 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador to US Antonov Says Still No Con ..

26 seconds ago

Forgery case: Court reserves verdict on bail plea

28 seconds ago

Senior Russian Lawmaker Talks Cooperation, Mideast ..

3 minutes ago

UET employees get time scale upgradation

3 minutes ago

Kenya says it has detected S. Africa Covid-19 stra ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.