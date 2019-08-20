UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Of Normandy Four Presidential Aides Expected In Near Future - Kremlin Spokesman

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 05:03 PM

Meeting of Normandy Four Presidential Aides Expected in Near Future - Kremlin Spokesman

A meeting of Normandy Four (Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine) presidential aides is expected in the near future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) A meeting of Normandy Four (Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine) presidential aides is expected in the near future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"In the foreseeable future. The exact dates will be announced when they are finalized. But in the near future," Peskov told reporters when asked about the time for talks between the aides to the Normandy Four leaders.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France Germany

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet to expand list of excise taxable produ ..

20 minutes ago

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserves decision ..

2 minutes ago

KP Govt nominates Zia Sarhadi as Senate member of ..

2 minutes ago

Murder accused released after compromise between p ..

2 minutes ago

Ankara Says Maintains Contact With Russia Over Att ..

2 minutes ago

Mainly hot, dry weather to persist in most parts o ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.