Meeting of Normandy Four Presidential Aides Expected in Near Future - Kremlin Spokesman

(@imziishan)

A meeting of Normandy Four (Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine) presidential aides is expected in the near future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) A meeting of Normandy Four (Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine) presidential aides is expected in the near future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"In the foreseeable future. The exact dates will be announced when they are finalized. But in the near future," Peskov told reporters when asked about the time for talks between the aides to the Normandy Four leaders.