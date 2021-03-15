UrduPoint.com
Meeting Of PACE Commission On COVID-19 Response May Be Held In Russia Soon - Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 05:11 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) A meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE)'s commission on COVID-19 response may be held in Russia in the next few months, Russia's lower chamber chairman, Viacheslav Volodin, said on Monday.

"We talked [with PACE President Rik Daems] that we need to join forces in the fight against the pandemic. It is possible that a meeting of the PACE commission on this issue will be held in Russia in the next few months," Volodin told reporters.

