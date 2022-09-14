Meeting of Patriarch Kirill With Pope Francis Not Under Discussion - Metropolitan Anthony

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) SULTAN, September 14 (Sputnik) - A possible meeting of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia with Pope Francis has not been discussed on the sidelines of the international religious congress in Kazakhstan as such a high-level meeting should be thoroughly prepared and arranged to be productive, Metropolitan Anthony of Volokolamsk, chief for external affairs at the Russian Orthodox Church's Moscow Patriarchate, said on Wednesday.

"We have not discussed (the meeting) in detail but we said that the meeting of two religious leaders, who represent a significant number of believers from all over the world, is very important.

It should facilitate and reinforce the interreligious dialogue, but it should be appropriately prepared and worked out in terms of time, venue, agenda, and it should certainly be productive," Metropolitan Anthony told reporters.

The Russian Orthodox metropolitan also said that his meeting today with Pope Francis was "open and heartwarming," adding that he conveyed Patriarch Kirill's greetings to the pontiff.

From September 14-15, Metropolitan Anthony is leading the Russian Orthodox delegation at the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, which brings together religious representatives from all over the world.