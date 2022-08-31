Meeting of Russia-Iran Economic Commission to Be Held by Yearend - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Iran will meet in Russia by the end of 2022, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Iran will meet in Russia by the end of 2022, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Practical work is being done within the framework of the bilateral intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation.

It (the commission) plans to hold another meeting in Russia by the end of this year," he said at a press conference after a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

The top diplomats discussed all the issues on the agenda of the upcoming meeting, taking into account the current conditions of activities of economic operators and agencies of both countries, Lavrov added.