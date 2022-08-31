UrduPoint.com

Meeting Of Russia-Iran Economic Commission To Be Held By Yearend - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Meeting of Russia-Iran Economic Commission to Be Held by Yearend - Moscow

The intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Iran will meet in Russia by the end of 2022, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Iran will meet in Russia by the end of 2022, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Practical work is being done within the framework of the bilateral intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation.

It (the commission) plans to hold another meeting in Russia by the end of this year," he said at a press conference after a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

The top diplomats discussed all the issues on the agenda of the upcoming meeting, taking into account the current conditions of activities of economic operators and agencies of both countries, Lavrov added.

Related Topics

Iran Russia All Top

Recent Stories

Restoration of 132 KV transmission line to be comp ..

Restoration of 132 KV transmission line to be completed by Friday: QESCO Spokesp ..

5 seconds ago
 Rescue operation in northern areas to be completed ..

Rescue operation in northern areas to be completed by Thursday: Amir Muqam

7 seconds ago
 166 Pakistani students selected for Erasmus+ Progr ..

166 Pakistani students selected for Erasmus+ Programme

8 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court orders to delete Azam Khan's ..

Islamabad High Court orders to delete Azam Khan's name from stop list

2 minutes ago
 Passenger buses without emergency door banned from ..

Passenger buses without emergency door banned from Sept 7

2 minutes ago
 HEC urges varsities to put collective efforts for ..

HEC urges varsities to put collective efforts for relief of flood affectees

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.