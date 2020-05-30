Meeting of Russia-Iran Trade Commission Postponed Until Fall - Iranian Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) The next meeting of the Russian-Iranian intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation has been rescheduled to take place in the fall in one of the southwestern Caucasian cities of Russia, Iran's Energy Ministry said in a press release on Friday.

The meeting was due to take place from June 16-18 in Tehran and Isfahan.

"Ministers agreed to hold the next meeting of the commission this fall in one of the cities in the Caucasus," the ministry said.

The press release came on the heels of phone talks that took place earlier in the day between the commission's co-chairs, Russian Energy Minister Aleksander Novak and his Iranian counterpart, Reza Ardakanian.

Sputnik has learned about the possibility that the meeting might be rescheduled due to the pandemic earlier in May from Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali.