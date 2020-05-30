UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Of Russia-Iran Trade Commission Postponed Until Fall - Iranian Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 12:40 AM

Meeting of Russia-Iran Trade Commission Postponed Until Fall - Iranian Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) The next meeting of the Russian-Iranian intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation has been rescheduled to take place in the fall in one of the southwestern Caucasian cities of Russia, Iran's Energy Ministry said in a press release on Friday.

The meeting was due to take place from June 16-18 in Tehran and Isfahan.

"Ministers agreed to hold the next meeting of the commission this fall in one of the cities in the Caucasus," the ministry said.

The press release came on the heels of phone talks that took place earlier in the day between the commission's co-chairs, Russian Energy Minister Aleksander Novak and his Iranian counterpart, Reza Ardakanian.

Sputnik has learned about the possibility that the meeting might be rescheduled due to the pandemic earlier in May from Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Isfahan Tehran May June From

Recent Stories

Fed chair warns of widening inequality as US consu ..

1 hour ago

Latvia Plans to Stop Russian-Language Broadcast St ..

1 hour ago

Virus lockdown forces Brits to become own dentists ..

1 hour ago

Punjab govt taking effective measures against locu ..

1 hour ago

Island Nations Fear Lack of Access to COVID-19 Vac ..

1 hour ago

Over 35 Countries Join WHO-Costa Rica's COVID-19 T ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.