Meeting of Russia-S.Korea Commission Co-Chairs Scheduled for Late October - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) An inter-session meeting of the co-chairs of the Russian-Korean Joint Commission on economic, scientific and technical cooperation is scheduled for the end of October online, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

The minister said in an interview with South Korean news agency Yonhap that the novel coronavirus disease highlighted the need to intensify bilateral health cooperation, in connection with which it would be useful for the countries to exchange their experience in combating infectious diseases.

Lavrov also pointed out that due to the pandemic, adjustments had to be made to the plans for bilateral exchanges.

In particular, the commemorative events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations had to be postponed until the epidemiological situation stabilized.

"However, modern information and communication technologies allow us to continue communicating with partners. This is confirmed by bilateral events moved to the online space, including the inter-session meeting of the co-chairs of the Russian-Korean Joint Commission on economic, scientific and technical cooperation scheduled for late October," he said.