Meeting of Russia-Sudan Committee Postponed Over COVID-19 Fears - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The meeting of the Sudanese-Russian joint intergovernmental committee in the Sudanese capital has been postponed until further notice over the global coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, the Sudanese Charge D'affaires in Moscow, Onur Ahmad Onur, told Sputnik on Friday.

The 7th session of the committee for trade and economic cooperation was scheduled to happen in Khartoum from March 10-12.

"The session of the joint intergovernmental committee was postponed until further notice at the request of Russia's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment because of the fear of the coronavirus spread at international airports," Onur said.

According to Onur, Khartoum expects the session to take place in April or May.

"We issued around 60 entry visas to the Russian official delegation and representatives from the private sector," Onur said in an interview with Sputnik.

The official added that Sudanese Energy and Mining Minister Adel Ali Ibrahim was due to head his country's delegation, and Minister of Natural Resources Dmitry Kobylkin was expected to represent Russia.

The Sudanese-Russian intergovernmental committee was established in 2013 and convenes meetings annually, alternating between the two capitals.

No coronavirus cases have been registered in Sudan so far.