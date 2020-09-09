Meeting of Russian-French Council on Security Cooperation Postponed - Paris

The French Foreign Ministry on Tuesday announced postponing a meeting of the Russian-French council on security cooperation, originally scheduled for September 14 in Paris

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The French Foreign Ministry on Tuesday announced postponing a meeting of the Russian-French council on security cooperation, originally scheduled for September 14 in Paris.

"In light of current developments and after an exchange of opinions with Russian authorities, we have decided to postpone the meeting of the French-Russian cooperation council on security issues for a later date," a ministry representative said at a briefing.

The council was established in 2002 in the format of 2+2 meetings between foreign and defense ministers from both countries.