Meeting Of Russian, Italian Foreign, Defense Ministers Still Being Prepared - Moscow
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 11:33 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) The meeting of Russian and Italian foreign and defense ministers is still being prepared, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Tuesday.
"[There is] an agreement in principle about the meeting, but it is still at the stage of preparations," Grushko told reporters, when asked when the so-called 2+2 talks could be held.
Talks on preparing the ministerial meeting were held last October in Rome.