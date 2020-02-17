Meeting of Russian-Italian Interparliamentary Commission to Take Place in March - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) The next meeting of the High Russian-Italian Interparliamentary Commission will take place in the Russian capital next month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Italian La Stampa daily.

"Inter-parliamentary cooperation plays an important role in strengthening mutual trust. We hope that the holding of a regular meeting of the High Russian-Italian Interparliamentary Commission in March in Moscow will become an important step in its development," Lavrov said.

The last meeting of the commission took place in March of last year in the Russian capital.