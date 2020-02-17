UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Of Russian-Italian Interparliamentary Commission To Take Place In March - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 08:10 AM

Meeting of Russian-Italian Interparliamentary Commission to Take Place in March - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) The next meeting of the High Russian-Italian Interparliamentary Commission will take place in the Russian capital next month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Italian La Stampa daily.

"Inter-parliamentary cooperation plays an important role in strengthening mutual trust. We hope that the holding of a regular meeting of the High Russian-Italian Interparliamentary Commission in March in Moscow will become an important step in its development," Lavrov said.

The last meeting of the commission took place in March of last year in the Russian capital.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia March

Recent Stories

&#039;Belonging&#039; sheds light on the concept o ..

6 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Media launches new strategy focusing on ..

7 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives former British Prime ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives IMF Managing Director

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises Emirati women&#039;s a ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, WBG President explore prospects ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.