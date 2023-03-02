Meeting Of Russian Security Council Not Planned For Thursday - Kremlin
Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2023 | 04:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) No meeting of the Russian Security Council is planned for Thursday in connection of the attack of a Ukrainian sabotage group in Russia's Bryansk region, Kremlkin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"No, there are no such plans," Peskov told reporters, noting that a meeting with the council's permanent members will be held on Friday.