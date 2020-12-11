UrduPoint.com
Meeting Of Russian State Council, National Projects' Council Set For December - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 12:10 AM

Meeting of Russian State Council, National Projects' Council Set for December - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) A joint meeting of the Russian State Council and the Presidential Council for Strategic Development and National Projects will take place in December, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Earlier, the leader of the Russian Communist Party, Gennady Zyuganov, said that a meeting of the State Council could be held on December 23 or 24.

"Proposals have been formulated for consideration at a joint meeting of the State Council and the Presidential Council for Strategic Development and National Projects in December," the Kremlin said following a meeting of the State Council's working group on economy and finance.

More Stories From World

