Meeting Of Russian-US-N.Korean-Chinese Leaders Not Being Considered - Kremlin Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 04:22 PM

Meeting of Russian-US-N.Korean-Chinese Leaders Not Being Considered - Kremlin Spokesman

The variant of a four-party meeting of the leaders of Russia, the United States, North Korea and China is not being considered, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) The variant of a four-party meeting of the leaders of Russia, the United States, North Korea and China is not being considered, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"No, this is not being discussed," Peskov said when asked about the possibility of a four-party meeting of the US, North Korea, Russia and China as the strongest players on this issue for holding talks on the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

