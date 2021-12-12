The meeting of Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak and US Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried is scheduled for Wednesday in Moscow, a source in the Russian presidential administration told Sputnik Saturday

"This meeting is scheduled for Wednesday," the source said.