UrduPoint.com

Meeting Of Russia's Kozak, US' Donfried Planned For December 15 In Moscow - Source

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 12:35 AM

Meeting of Russia's Kozak, US' Donfried Planned for December 15 in Moscow - Source

The meeting of Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak and US Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried is scheduled for Wednesday in Moscow, a source in the Russian presidential administration told Sputnik Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) The meeting of Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak and US Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried is scheduled for Wednesday in Moscow, a source in the Russian presidential administration told Sputnik Saturday.

"This meeting is scheduled for Wednesday," the source said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia

Recent Stories

Tourism growth in Dubai gathers pace with 4.88 mil ..

Tourism growth in Dubai gathers pace with 4.88 million visitors between January ..

37 minutes ago
 Israel Preparing Military Option to Prevent Iran's ..

Israel Preparing Military Option to Prevent Iran's Nuclear Bomb Acquisition - Ga ..

2 minutes ago
 Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

2 minutes ago
 Manolo Santana, Spain's first Wimbledon winner, di ..

Manolo Santana, Spain's first Wimbledon winner, dies at 83

2 minutes ago
 Warring Libyan Armed Forces Agree to Unite Army - ..

Warring Libyan Armed Forces Agree to Unite Army - Acting Commander of LNA

1 hour ago
 Need to promote ethical values to ensure human rig ..

Need to promote ethical values to ensure human rights: Augustine

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.