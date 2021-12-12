UrduPoint.com

Meeting Of Russia's Kozak, US' Donfried Planned For December 15 In Moscow - Source

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2021) The meeting of Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak and US Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried is scheduled for Wednesday in Moscow, a source in the Russian presidential administration told Sputnik Saturday.

"This meeting is scheduled for Wednesday," the source said.

