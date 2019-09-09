Meeting of Security Council Chiefs of Russia, Israel, US Being Prepared - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) A meeting of security council chiefs of Russia, Israel and the United States is being prepared, there may be more clarity after a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Gary Koren said Monday.

"The meeting is on the agenda, we are working on it.

We hope that it will happen the sooner the better. I can only hint that it depends on the meeting of the leaders, they are expected to discuss it," Koren told reporters.

Netanyahu said on Sunday that he may visit Russia and hold a meeting with Putin in the coming week.

The ambassador said that the visit of Netanyahu was being prepared.

"I cannot give you the exact date yet. The work is underway," the diplomat said.