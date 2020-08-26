Meeting of Syrian Constitutional Committee Set for August 27 or 28 - Russian Envoy

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) The meetings of the Syrian Constitutional Committee are planned to be resumed in Geneva on Thursday or Friday, Russian Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said on Wednesday.

"We all witnessed that the session was open on [August] 24. The Syrian sides were in the same hall with [UN special envoy for Syria] Geir Pedersen. According to the special envoy, he is optimistic about further consultations with the Syrians. A start has been made," he told reporters.

Lavrentyev recalled that the situation with COVID-19 in four representatives of Syrian delegations forced to adjust the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva.

"Until today, it was unclear whether the consultations would continue or not. As the special envoy has just announced to us, the results of the tests carried out by Swiss doctors show that there are no health threats to the participants in the consultations. They can continue. Because an agreement was reached that tomorrow or the day after tomorrow the process will continue," he said.

According to Lavrentyev, everything will depend on whether additional testing, which a number of delegates demanded to conduct, is needed.