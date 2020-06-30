UrduPoint.com
Meeting Of Syrian Constitutional Committee To Be Held In Late August In Geneva - UN Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 03:03 PM

The next meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee will be held at the end of August in Switzerland's Geneva and will be focused on the crisis settlement, United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Tuesday during the Syria donor conference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The next meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee will be held at the end of August in Switzerland's Geneva and will be focused on the crisis settlement, United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Tuesday during the Syria donor conference.

"The drafting body [of the Syrian Constitutional Committee] consisting of 15 from each group [the Syrian government, opposition and civil society] should meet in Geneva, COVID-19 restrictions permitting, towards the end of August," Pedersen said, adding that the meeting's main agenda would be dedicated to conflict settlement.

