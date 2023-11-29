Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan with the President of the UAE

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29 November, 2023)

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar held a bilateral meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi.

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) was also present at the occasion.

The leaders underlined that Pakistan and the UAE have historic and deep-rooted fraternal ties which have stood the test of time.

They reaffirmed the resolve to further strengthen bilateral strategic cooperation and dialogue between Pakistan and the UAE. Prime Minister Kakar expressed profound gratitude for the UAE’s firm support to Pakistan in economic and financial domain.

The UAE is home to 1.8 million Pakistanis, contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two brotherly countries.



During the meeting, regional and global developments were also discussed with particular reference to the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the occupied Palestine.

The Prime Minister expressed Pakistan’s support to a just and durable solution of the Palestinian question anchored in international law and in line with relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions.



The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s full support to the UAE’s Presidency for COP 28, underlining its importance as an opportunity for meaningful progress towards effective and result-oriented global actions in key areas to mitigate climate impact including establishment of the Loss and Damage Fund.

The two leaders witnessed the signing of MoUs between Pakistan and the UAE pertaining to investment cooperation in the sectors of Energy, Port Operations Projects, Waste Water Treatment, Food Security, Logistics, Minerals, and Banking & Financial Services.

These MoUs will unlock multi-billion dollars of investment from United Arab Emirates into Pakistan and will help realize various initiatives envisioned under Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Prime Minister termed the signing of MoUs as a historic event that will usher in a new era of Pak-UAE economic partnership.