Meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the Ambassador of the United States of America to Turkmenistan

On January 26, 2022, the meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Turkmenistan Matthew Steven Klimov was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th January, 2022) On January 26, 2022, the meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Turkmenistan Matthew Steven Klimov was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the parties considered a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as touched upon international and regional topics of mutual interest.

The diplomats also exchanged views on the agenda of the annual bilateral consultations planned to be held in the near future.

Drawing attention to the importance of economic cooperation between the two countries, the parties stressed the need to hold the next meeting of the Turkmen-American Business Council in 2022.