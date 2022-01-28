UrduPoint.com

Meeting Of The Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Turkmenistan With The Ambassador Of The Russian Federation To Turkmenistan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2022 | 11:44 AM

Meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Turkmenistan

On January 27, 2022, the meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation in Turkmenistan Alexander Blokhin took place in the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th January, 2022) On January 27, 2022, the meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation in Turkmenistan Alexander Blokhin took place in the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The parties discussed issues of further development of Turkmen-Russian relations, exchanged views on regional and international issues.

In this context, the expediency of intensifying political and diplomatic cooperation at the level of the Foreign Ministries of the two countries was emphasized.

The parties also considered the possibilities of organizing regular intergovernmental contacts.

