Meeting of the Presidents of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan

On the 21st of January 2021, a meeting was held between President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev via videoconferencing

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th Jan, 2020) On the 21st of January 2021, a meeting was held between President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev via videoconferencing.

During the meeting, the Presidents reiterated commitment to the development of friendly relations between the two countries and peoples based on the principles of mutual respect and trust, as well as the community of historical, cultural and spiritual values.

The heads of state discussed the current standing and perspectives of the development of bilateral ties in political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

It was stated that the most important components of Turkmen-Azerbaijani cooperation is the collaboration on the Caspian Sea.

In this regard, the significance of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea signed by the heads of five coastal states in August 2018 was noted. This document was a result of multilateral cooperation and the beginning of a new stage of collaboration in the Caspian, including the energy sphere.

It is also worthwhile to note that during the official visit of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the Republic of Azerbaijan in August 2017, the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan on further development of cooperation in the area of energy was signed.

This document has contributed to the advancement of the energy cooperation between the two countries.

Also, the cooperation in the regional and international structures was discussed. The Presidents noted that both countries stand for strengthening of universal peace, stability and security.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed gratitude to the head of Azerbaijan for support of a number of international initiatives of Turkmenistan aimed at strengthening of international peace and stability, as well as underlined the efficiency of the Chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Non-Aligned Movement.

The standpoint of Turkmenistan in the process of forming the global system of energy security based on fair and transparent principles, equal access to the energy resources that was voiced by the Turkmen side at the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in October 2019 was reconfirmed.

The heads of state expressed adherence to further strengthening of Turkmen-Azerbaijani ties for the sake of two countries and peoples.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Aziz oglu Bayramov were also present at the meeting.

Upon the outcomes of the negotiations held between the heads of state, the foreign ministers signed the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan on joint exploration, development and completion of the hydrocarbon field “Dostluk” in the Caspian Sea.

“This document is an outcome of multiyear work carried out by our countries which is aimed at strengthening of cooperation and mutual understanding in the energy sphere, unfolding grand mutual potential of two greatest energy powers, establishing in the region of the Caspian Sea the most favorable conditions for the development of stable energy, wide and mutually beneficial international partnership,” said President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The Presidents congratulated each other on signing of the milestone document which is aimed at the expansion of partnership of two states in the area of energy.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that the decision to name this hydrocarbon field in the Caspian as “Dostluk” was a reciprocal resolution. “Dostluk” means friendship in Turkmen and Azerbaijani languages.