Meeting of Top Diplomats From Russia, Turkey, Syria, Iran Forthcoming - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) A quadrilateral meeting of Russian, Syrian, Turkish and Iranian foreign ministers is in the working, but it is too early to speak of specific date, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"This meeting is under preparation, however, it is too early to discuss its concrete date or location," Zakharova told a briefing.

Earlier in the day, Turkey's top diplomat Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the foreign ministers' quadrilateral meeting was scheduled for May 10.

In December, Turkish and Syrian defense ministers held their first meeting in Moscow since a civil war broke out in Syria in 2011, when Turkey supported Syrian president Bashar Assad's opponents, thus considerably deteriorating diplomatic relations between Ankara and Damascus.

In late April, a quadrilateral meeting of defense ministers was held in Moscow. The Syrian Defense Ministry said later that withdrawal of Turkey's troops from the Syrian Arab Republic was discussed on the meeting. Particular steps to normalizing relationship between Ankara and Damascus were also considered, Turkish Defense Ministry added.