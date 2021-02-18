Meeting of Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas Ended Fruitlessly - LPR

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas ended with no result, Maria Kovshar, spokeswoman of the delegation of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) at the Minsk talks said.

The group's talks were held on February 17 in the format of a video conference.

"The Contact Group's meeting on February 17 ended predictably fruitlessly," Kovshar said in a statement in the LPR delegation's Telegram channel.

According to her, during the meeting, the coordinators presented brief reports on the work of the subgroups, which had met on Tuesday. Kovshar clarified that as a result of the discussion, it was not possible to achieve progress on issues of political settlement.

"Ukrainian representatives stubbornly ignore the [self-proclaimed Donbas] republics' proposals on a road map for the settlement of the conflict in accordance with the Minsk agreements," the spokeswoman said.