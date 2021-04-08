Meeting of Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas Ends Without Result - LPR Delegation

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) An extraordinary meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas ended without result, spokeswoman for the delegation of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) at the Minsk talks Maria Kovshar said in a statement.

The Contact Group's extraordinary talks were held on Wednesday in the format of a video conference.

"The extraordinary meeting of the Contact Group ended in vain: Kiev continued its attempts to imitate peacekeeping activities, while in practice it blocked any practical steps to strengthen the ceasefire regime," Kovshar said in the Telegram channel of the LPR delegation.