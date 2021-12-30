Meeting of Turkish, Armenian Special Envoys on Normalization Expected in January - Ankara

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The first meeting of the special representatives of Turkey and Armenia is expected in January, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said

"The date is still unknown, but it is expected that it will take place in January," Cavusoglu said in an interview with the 24 tv broadcaster.

Earlier in December, Cavusoglu said that in order to normalize relations with Armenia, the parties would soon mutually appoint special representatives, and charter flights with Yerevan would also be opened.