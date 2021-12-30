UrduPoint.com

Meeting Of Turkish, Armenian Special Envoys On Normalization Expected In January - Ankara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2021 | 11:43 PM

Meeting of Turkish, Armenian Special Envoys on Normalization Expected in January - Ankara

The first meeting of the special representatives of Turkey and Armenia is expected in January, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) The first meeting of the special representatives of Turkey and Armenia is expected in January, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

"The date is still unknown, but it is expected that it will take place in January," Cavusoglu said in an interview with the 24 tv broadcaster.

Earlier in December, Cavusoglu said that in order to normalize relations with Armenia, the parties would soon mutually appoint special representatives, and charter flights with Yerevan would also be opened.

Related Topics

Turkey Yerevan Armenia January December TV

Recent Stories

CEO MEPCO for immediate repair of all distribution ..

CEO MEPCO for immediate repair of all distribution transformers

3 minutes ago
 US Health Agency Recommends Avoiding Cruise Ship T ..

US Health Agency Recommends Avoiding Cruise Ship Travel Regardless of Vaccinatio ..

3 minutes ago
 30 'criminals', including 14 POs held

30 'criminals', including 14 POs held

3 minutes ago
 Toddler burnt alive

Toddler burnt alive

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan envoy in Belgium holds `Khuli Katchery' w ..

Pakistan envoy in Belgium holds `Khuli Katchery' with diaspora

12 minutes ago
 DC visits Noren Cancer Hospital Nawabshah

DC visits Noren Cancer Hospital Nawabshah

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.