Meeting of Ukrainian President, German Defense Minister Canceled for Yet Unknown Reasons

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The meeting of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer in Berlin has been canceled, the German Defense Ministry said on Monday, without providing further details.

"The meeting was a part of a large program of the visit ...

There were some changes, and the meeting with the minister of defense did not take place or will not take place, but I do not have additional information for you," a ministry spokesperson said at a briefing.

Earlier, the German ministry provided Sputnik with a statement on the cancellation of the meeting between Zelenskyy and Kramp-Karrenbauer, which was supposed to begin at around 14:00 local time (noon GMT).