Meeting of US-Poland Strategic Dialogue to Take Place in Warsaw

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) A meeting of the US-Poland Strategic Dialogue will take place in the Polish capital, Warsaw, on Thursday.

Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Dr. Karen Donfried will take part in the meeting at the Polish Foreign Ministry as the representative of the United States.

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau is expected to represent the Polish side.

During the talks, the sides will discuss US-Poland security and civil nuclear cooperation, as well as their shared commitment to comprehensive assistance to Ukraine.