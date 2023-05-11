Meeting on Grain Deal in Istanbul Ends, Negotiations to Continue Online - Kiev

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Thursday that the meeting on the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, hosted by Istanbul, ended, and negotiations will continue online

"Negotiations in Istanbul on the functioning of the grain initiative have ended. The UN and Turkey ...

have an understanding that the grain initiative is critical for world food security and needs to function without issues. Therefore, at their suggestion, further consultations regarding the unblocking of the initiative will be continued online," the minister said, as quoted by the Infrastructure Ministry's Telegram channel.

According to Kubrakov, the Ukrainian delegation once again stressed that the grain deal should be extended for a longer period and expanded.