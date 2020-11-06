Meeting to pick new WTO chief delayed after US blocks favoured candidate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The WTO is postponing a meeting next week where members were to try to pick a new chief but with little chance of succeeding after Washington blocked the favoured candidate, AFP learned Friday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The WTO is postponing a meeting next week where members were to try to pick a new chief but with little chance of succeeding after Washington blocked the favoured candidate, AFP learned Friday.

"It has come to my attention that for reasons including the health situation and current events, delegations will not be in a position to take a formal decision on 9 November," the head of the selection committee told member states in a communication seen by AFP.

"I am therefore postponing this meeting until further notice during which period I will continue to undertake consultations with delegations," he added.