UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting To Pick New WTO Chief Delayed After US Blocks Candidate

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 10:34 PM

Meeting to pick new WTO chief delayed after US blocks candidate

The WTO is postponing a meeting next week where members were to try to pick a new chief but with little chance of succeeding after Washington blocked the favoured candidate, AFP learned Friday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The WTO is postponing a meeting next week where members were to try to pick a new chief but with little chance of succeeding after Washington blocked the favoured candidate, AFP learned Friday.

The World Trade Organization's 164 member states had been due to gather Monday to choose between two remaining candidates to head the crisis-wracked organisation.

But the head of the selection committee set up to help with the process told members Friday the meeting would need to be postponed.

"It has come to my attention that for reasons including the health situation and current events, delegations will not be in a position to take a formal decision on 9 November," General Council chair David Walker said in a communication seen by AFP.

"I am therefore postponing this meeting until further notice during which period I will continue to undertake consultations with delegations," he added.

The WTO selection committee, known as the troika, has held months of consultations with members towards finding a replacement for Roberto Azevedo, who in August stepped down as director-general a year ahead of schedule.

After gradually whittling down the initial list of eight candidates, the troika last week tapped Nigeria's former finance and foreign minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the one most likely to obtain the needed consensus to take the helm.

But hopes that the final stage would be a simple rubber-stamping exercise were dashed when one country, the United States, announced it was intent on backing South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee instead.

The US announcement threw the WTO leadership hunt into uncertainty.

In recent days many observers have stressed member states had little chance of agreeing on a new director-general as long as Donald Trump, perhaps WTO's most fervent critic, remains in the White House, and have urged a delay.

"They are right, this is a good thing," a European diplomat in Geneva told AFP following the announcement that the meeting would be postponed.

In theory, the members could toss out the consensus principle and turn to a vote, but such a procedure has never been attempted in practice at the WTO.

In 1999, when members were unable to unanimously choose who should be given four years at the helm, they opted to hand the two top picks a three-year mandate each instead of resorting to a vote.

Related Topics

World Washington Vote White House Trump Ngozi David Geneva United States North Korea Nigeria Turkish Lira August November Top

Recent Stories

Bilawal dispelled PDM: Farrukh

2 minutes ago

Various PML-N leaders opposing Nawaz Sharif's narr ..

2 minutes ago

Car Bomb Explodes at Security Checkpoint in Easter ..

2 minutes ago

President advises continued adherence to anti-COVI ..

6 minutes ago

US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin v ..

6 minutes ago

More than 12 million virus cases detected in Europ ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.