Meeting Western Ultimatum Demands Halfway Might Be Shameful For Russia - Ryabkov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 02:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) The West should consider that Russia might be ashamed of meeting their ultimatum demands halfway, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said.

"Concerning the second part of your question whether the West currently would be ashamed of meeting Russia halfway.

I call on everyone considering this topic publicly to think whether it is shameful for Russia to meet Western ultimatum demands halfway," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn magazine, published on Monday.

