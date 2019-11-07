UrduPoint.com
Meeting With Erdogan Currently Not On Putin's Schedule - Kremlin Spokesman

Thu 07th November 2019 | 02:15 PM

There is currently no scheduled meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, though their phone conversations can be coordinated at any moment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday

Erdogan said earlier in the day that he intended to discuss with Putin the implementation of the Russian-Turkish memorandum on Syria, signed on October 22.

"We have not planned this meeting so far. Phone talks can be quickly coordinated at any time," Peskov said.

