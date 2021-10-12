UrduPoint.com

Meeting With Partners At Russian Foreign Ministry Constructive - Nuland

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 10:43 PM

Meeting With Partners at Russian Foreign Ministry Constructive - Nuland

US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland called the talks at the Russian Foreign Ministry constructive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland called the talks at the Russian Foreign Ministry constructive.

"Constructive meetings today to discuss a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues with @mfa_russia counterparts," Jason Rebholz, spokesman for the US Embassy in Russia, quoted Nuland as saying on Twitter.

Related Topics

Russia Twitter Victoria

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Hatta Border Crossing

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Hatta Border Crossing

22 seconds ago
 Brand Dubai, RTA renew partnership to provide new ..

Brand Dubai, RTA renew partnership to provide new creative experiences in public ..

30 seconds ago
 Promoting sustainable healthy diets drives global ..

Promoting sustainable healthy diets drives global food systems transformation, s ..

40 seconds ago
 India allows domestic airlines to fly at full capa ..

India allows domestic airlines to fly at full capacity

48 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Democra ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Democratic Republic of Congo at Expo ..

16 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid approves UAE General Budget fo ..

Mohammed bin Rashid approves UAE General Budget for 2022-2026 with AED290 billio ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.