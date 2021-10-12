Meeting With Partners at Russian Foreign Ministry Constructive - Nuland

US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland called the talks at the Russian Foreign Ministry constructive

"Constructive meetings today to discuss a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues with @mfa_russia counterparts," Jason Rebholz, spokesman for the US Embassy in Russia, quoted Nuland as saying on Twitter.