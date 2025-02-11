Open Menu

Ijaz Ahmad Published February 11, 2025 | 09:33 PM

Meeting with UAE Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on the Sidelines of WGS - 2025

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11 Fabruary, 2025) :
​Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister and Vice President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai.

The Prime Minister is visiting Dubai to participate in the World Governments Summit 2025 at the invitation of H. H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.
​H. H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid warmly welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reaffirming deep-rooted and longstanding ties between Pakistan and the UAE.

Thanking HH Mohammed bin Rashid for the invitation, the Prime Minister lauded this transformative and timely initiative, providing a platform to world leaders, policy makers and experts, where they could gather under one roof to hold global discourse on the future of governance and better future.
​Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated Dubai’s remarkable progress as a global hub for business and innovation as an evidence of UAE’s visionary leadership.

Terming UAE as Pakistan’s trusted ally, the Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan’s pro-investment policies aimed at facilitating UAE’s investors in key sectors such as energy, infrastructure, mining and IT.

He invited Emirati businesses to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan.
​His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum reiterated Dubai’s commitment to further strengthening economic and cultural ties with Pakistan.

He welcomed the enhanced collaboration in emerging sectors, including artificial intelligence and climate resilience initiatives. Both leaders agreed to continue high-level engagements to foster greater bilateral cooperation and explore new avenues for economic and strategic collaboration.
During the meeting, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also recalled his fond memories in the UAE during 70s.

He remarked that it was the exemplary leadership of the UAE that has transformed the country in a short span of time.
​The Prime Minister thanked the UAE leadership for their steadfast support and exceptional care extended to the Pakistan community in the UAE.

H. H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid highly appreciated the contributions made by the Pakistan diaspora and their dedication towards UAE’s development.

