Meetings Of Syrian Constitutional Committee Tentatively Set To Resume On August 27- Member

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 01:40 AM

Meetings of Syrian Constitutional Committee Tentatively Set to Resume on August 27- Member

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The meetings of the Syrian Constitutional Committee are tentatively planned to be resumed on Thursday, secretary general of the Syrian opposition Patriotic Democratic Front Mais Krydee, who is also a member of the committee, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said that the meetings would resume in Geneva on Thursday or Friday.

"Tentatively, [the meetings will resume] tomorrow, at 11 a. m. [09:00 GMT]," Krydee said, answering a relevant question.

Following a nine-month break, the Syrian Constitutional Committee reconvened in Geneva on Monday, but the meeting was suspended hours later after tests revealed that four participants were infected with the coronavirus

The committee is a product of long-standing efforts by international mediators to reconcile the Syrian government and opposition. The 150-member body with equal representation of the government, opposition and civil society was launched last year in Geneva to work toward drafting a new constitution.

