Meetings Similar to Lavrov-Zalkaliani Talks Help Relaunch Russia-Georgia Dialogue - Peskov

Meetings similar to recent talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Georgian counterpart David Zalkaliani in New York contribute to the start of positive interaction between Russia and Georgia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Meetings similar to recent talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Georgian counterpart David Zalkaliani in New York contribute to the start of positive interaction between Russia and Georgia , Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

Lavrov and Zalkaliani held a meeting on the sidelines of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York last Thursday, the first bilateral event of this kind at the level of foreign ministers since 2008. The ministers discussed bilateral relations and the situation in the breakaway republics of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, as well as regional security issues.

"Probably any process of constructive dialogue, even the very beginning of such a process, starts precisely with meetings similar to those in New York," Peskov said.

Peskov stressed that "the Kremlin, as well as Russia in general, would like to see good relations with Georgia, and President [Vladimir] Putin always appreciates the historically friendly, almost kindred relations between Russians and Georgians, however, as for the official authorities, here unfortunately, there are still problems."

He also expressed hope that anti-Russian incidents will not take place in Georgia again.