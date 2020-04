Mefloquine Antiviral Activity Against Coronavirus Proven - Russian Public Health Watchdog

Antiviral activity of Mefloquine, usually used to treat malaria, has been proven against the coronavirus, Russian Federal Biomedical Agency said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020)

Mefloquine has been proved able to block the cytopathic activity of SARS-CoV-2 in the concentration of 2 microgram per liter