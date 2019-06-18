Mega hydropower project in SW China to begin operation in 2020

(@imziishan)

KUNMING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Wudongde hydropower station, which will be China's fourth largest and the world's seventh largest hydropower project upon completion, is scheduled to start power generation in August 2020, local construction bureau said Tuesday.

Spanning across the Jinsha River, the upper stretches of the Yangtze River in southwest China, Wudongde hydropower station has a maximum dam height of 270 meters and a total reservoir capacity of 7.4 billion cubic meters, according to Zhang Jianshan, head of the construction bureau under the China Gezhouba Group Three Gorges Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.

The hydropower station will be equipped with 12 hydro-generator units, each having a capacity of 850,000 kilowatts.

The total installed capacity of the station will be 10.2 million kilowatts and the annual power generation is estimated at 38.91 billion kilowatt-hours.

"At present, the construction of Wudongde hydropower project is progressing smoothly," said Zhang, adding that the station is scheduled to start storing water in July 2020.

The first generator will be put into use in August 2020 and all units will be operational by December 2021, Zhang said.

The Wudongde hydropower station is a major hydropower project to promote high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, following the projects of Three Gorges, Baihetan and Xiluodu.