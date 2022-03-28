Mega offshore wind farm in China generates 1 bln kWh of power

An offshore wind farm in the coastal area of Shapa Town, south China's Guangdong Province, had generated one billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity by March 25 this year, the Science and Technology Daily reported Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :An offshore wind farm in the coastal area of Shapa Town, south China's Guangdong Province, had generated one billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity by March 25 this year, the Science and Technology Daily reported Monday.

The amount of electricity generated can replace 307,600 tonnes of standard coal and reduce 840,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, equivalent to growing 3,309 hectares of broad-leaved forest, according to the news report.

The wind farm, providing green energy for the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, was funded and constructed by the China Three Gorges Renewables (Group) Co.

, Ltd, with a total installed capacity of two million kW.

It consists of 315 offshore wind turbines, four offshore booster stations and almost 1,000 kilometers of submarine cables.

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area can receive about 5.6 billion kWh of clean power generated by the wind farm each year, meeting the annual electricity consumption of around 2.4 million households.