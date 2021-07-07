UrduPoint.com
Megaship Heads Out Of Suez After Egypt Deal

Wed 07th July 2021

The megaship MV Ever Given which blocked the Suez Canal for six days in March headed out of the waterway on Wednesday as Egypt and the vessel's Japanese owners signed a final compensation deal

Ismailia, Egypt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The megaship MV Ever Given which blocked the Suez Canal for six days in March headed out of the waterway on Wednesday as Egypt and the vessel's Japanese owners signed a final compensation deal.

The ship weighed anchor and began sailing north from near the central canal city of Ismailia towards the Mediterranean Sea, shortly after 11:30 am local time (0930 GMT).

The nearly 200,000-tonne container vessel became wedged across the canal during a sandstorm on March 23, blocking a vital artery from Asia to Europe that carries 10 percent of global maritime trade and provides Egypt with vital revenues.

After a round-the-clock salvage operation to dislodge it, Egypt seized the ship and demanded compensation from owners Shoei Kisen Kaisha for lost canal revenues, salvage costs and damage to the canal.

